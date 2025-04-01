Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Dasharath Municipality to Launch First Municipal Bus Service


Dasharath: Dasharath municipality in the district has planned to operate a municipal bus from April 5. Information officer at the municipality, Rajendra Bista, informed that they would be first in the district to provide a municipal transport. “The local level has already bought the bus and it would be in regular operation from April 5 with official inauguration,” he informed.

According to National News Agency Nepal, Municipality Mayor Pushkar Raj Joshi had made a commitment during the election campaign to launch a municipal bus service to convenience the public. The vehicle was brought at Rs 4.3 million through a bidding process.

The bus will be operated regularly from Satbanjh to Jhulaghat, providing service at a minimum fare. The municipality has also planned to launch similar services in other wards.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.