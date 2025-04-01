Dasharath Municipality to Launch First Municipal Bus Service



Dasharath: Dasharath municipality in the district has planned to operate a municipal bus from April 5. Information officer at the municipality, Rajendra Bista, informed that they would be first in the district to provide a municipal transport. “The local level has already bought the bus and it would be in regular operation from April 5 with official inauguration,” he informed.

According to National News Agency Nepal, Municipality Mayor Pushkar Raj Joshi had made a commitment during the election campaign to launch a municipal bus service to convenience the public. The vehicle was brought at Rs 4.3 million through a bidding process.

The bus will be operated regularly from Satbanjh to Jhulaghat, providing service at a minimum fare. The municipality has also planned to launch similar services in other wards.