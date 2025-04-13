Disaster Related Incidents Claim 745 Lives Across the Country in One Year



Kathmandu: Disaster related incidents claimed 745 lives across the country in 2081BS.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority reported that a total of 8,861 disaster related incidents occurred within a year, resulting in 745 fatalities.





Additionally, 69 individuals were reported missing, and 1,702 sustained injuries due to these incidents, stated Authority Spokesperson, Ram Bahadur KC. The impact was significant, affecting 18,991 households and causing property damage valued at Rs 3.13 billion.





The data reveals that landslides were the deadliest, claiming 351 lives, followed by floods causing 97 deaths, lightning incidents resulting in 78 fatalities, and fires leading to 77 deaths. Other causes included heavy rainfall (eight deaths), wildlife attacks (43 deaths), altitude sickness (24 deaths), air crashes (23 deaths), snakebites (19 deaths), forest fires (10 deaths), storms (seven deaths), boat collapse (one death), and seven deaths from other causes.





Moreover, 48 individuals went missing due to landslides, 18 in floods, and three in avalanches. Fire incidents were the most frequent disaster, with 4,145 occurrences recorded from April 12, 2024, to April 11, 2025, followed by 1,195 forest fires and 1,005 landslide incidents.





Other incidents included 418 due to floods, 568 from heavy rainfall, 418 from lightning, 477 wildlife attacks, 111 altitude sickness, two aircraft crashes, 84 snakebites, 349 storms, one boat collapse, six snow avalanches, 74 earthquakes, one hailstone, and seven other disaster related incidents, as reported by the Authority.

