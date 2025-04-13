Tourists’ Influx in Bandipur Boosts Local Economy



Bandipur: On the eve of New Year, 2082BS, Bandipur, the hilltop town of Tanahu district, has witnessed a significant influx of tourists. Especially domestic tourists have thronged the town, also known as the ‘Queen of Hill’.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the tourism entrepreneurs have been elated over the surge of tourists at a time when they have also been observing the Bandipur Visit Year, 2025. Chairman of the Bandipur Tourism Development Committee, Kishan Pradhan, informed that the entrepreneurs have made higher transactions with the increasing number of tourists. Nearly 1,000 tourists used to visit the town daily earlier, but it has recorded double the number of arrivals for two days. There is high occupancy in hotels with this surge, he added.





On the occasion of the New Year, 2082BS, the hotels have provided a 15 percent discount to the visitors. “Even a festival of local organic products and cuisines has been organized on this occasion to lure the visitors,” Pradhan said, adding that the tourists, who used to have brief stops in the town during visits to other cities, are now choosing to stay longer.





Meanwhile, Dil Kumari Thapa of Bandipur Community Homestay informed that they welcomed more visitors in the wake of the New Year. Many of the domestic tourists prefer homestays to hotels, she shared. There are a total of 77 hotels, both small and large, associated with the Hotel Association and four community homestays in the ancient town.

