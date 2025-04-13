Sixty-Five Bridges Constructed in Karnali in 21 Months



Karnali: Sixty-five bridges have been constructed in the Karnali Province in the last 21 months.





According to National News Agency Nepal, 23 RCC bridges and 42 suspension bridges have been constructed during this period. Six suspension bridges have been constructed from July to December of the current fiscal year.





Spokesperson at the Ministry, Ramesh Subedi, said that motorable bridges have been constructed on five roads. Four suspension bridges have been constructed in Humla and two in Kalikot. Similarly, one motorable bridge each has been constructed in Surkhet, Jajarkot, Kalikot, Mugu, and Salyan.





Spokesperson Subedi further revealed that 21.45 kilometers of roads have been blacktopped in the last nine months of the current fiscal year alone, while 95 kilometers were blacktopped during the last 21 months. Additionally, 205 kilometers of roads have been graveled, and track has been opened on 525 kilometers of fair-weather roads during this period.





Approval has been granted for the construction of eight new motorable bridges for the fiscal year 2081/82 BS. Similarly, consent has been granted for the construction of a Bailey bridge, and a multi-year contract has been initiated by ensuring resources for the construction of 41 new suspension bridges.





In Rukum-West, resources have been ensured for the construction of one road, two bridges, and two suspension bridges. The construction of three Bailey bridges in Jajarkot has been started with the assurance of resources, and the Nalgad Hydroelectricity Project has also commenced the construction of a bridge at Khara between Barekot and Nalgad municipalities.





In Surkhet, financial resources have been ensured for 11 projects, which include the construction of four suspension bridges, four roads, two roads and bridges, and one other structure. Budget has also been secured for the construction of two motorable bridges and eight suspension bridges in Dailekh.





In Mugu, resources have been ensured for only six projects. According to Spokesperson Subedi, budget has been allocated for three projects in Humla, eight projects in Dolpa, four projects in Jajarkot, three projects in Kalikot, eight in Dailekh, seven in Salyan, and four projects in Jumla. In total, sources have been ensured for 61 projects in Karnali Province in the current fiscal year.





Source: National News Agency Nepal

