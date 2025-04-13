Govt for Economic Progress Thru Political Stability: Minister Gurung



Lamjung: Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung, has said government was at work to steer country towards economic progress through the political stability. Minister Gurung said it while inaugurating a health post building at Bhalayakharka of Rainas municipality-2 in the district on Sunday.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Gurung, who is also the spokesperson of the government, argued the government had forwarded its activities by keeping in centre the people and country. The development works had slowed due to instable governments in the past, and procedural and structural reforms stalled for lack of timely laws, he reminded, adding that the government would resolve the anomalies and work to fulfill people’s aspiration for change and development.





“We are moving ahead by correcting the mistakes,” he reminded. On a different note, he observed the current education system is impractical, so time has come to focus practical and technical education.





The spokesperson of the government argued that present government was formed to lift the country out of crisis in the wake of national economy in jitter and development works at a snail-pace. He made it clear that the present alliance would continue till the next general election. The Minister said the government had paid adequate attention to ensure people’s easy access to health service.

