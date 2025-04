Kathmandu: The fourth session of the Madhes Province Assembly has been officially prorogued, effective from Saturday midnight.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the decision to end the session was made by Madhes Province Chief Sumitra Subedi Bhandari. This action was taken upon the recommendation of the cabinet meeting of Madhes Province held on Saturday. The session was concluded in accordance with Article 183 (2) of the constitution, as stated by the Office of Province Chief today.