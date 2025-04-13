Contact Us
Ambassador Paudel Requests Qatar to Facilitate Bipin’s Release


Doha: Nepali Ambassador to Qatar, Ramesh Chandra Paudel, has requested the Qatari government for its facilitation to release Nepali student Bipin Joshi from the captivity of Hamas. During a meeting with Secretary General at the Foreign Ministry of Qatar, Dr. Ahmed Bin Hassan Al Hammadi, Ambassador Paudel appreciated the role of the Qatari government in reducing conflict between Israel and Palestine and sought the Qatari government’s help in releasing Joshi from Hamas’ control.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the meeting, which was held at the Nepali Embassy in Qatar, also covered discussions about the renewal of a bilateral agreement made between Nepal and Qatar during the Qatari Amir’s visit to Nepal. The Secretary General, Dr. Hammadi, reportedly showed a positive response towards Nepal’s request for assistance in the matter.

