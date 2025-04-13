Muslim Community’s Role in Maintaining Social Harmony Unforgettable: NC President Deuba



Kathmandu: Nepali Congress President and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has lauded the role played by the Muslim community in maintaining social harmony in the country. At a programme organized by the Central Committee of the Nepal Muslim Association, the sister wing of the Nepali Congress, at the party office in Sanepa, President Deuba praised the contributions of the Muslim community in fostering social harmony and strengthening the party.





According to National News Agency Nepal, President Deuba emphasized the importance of the inclusive and proportional governance system adopted by the country, which has incorporated all ethnic groups and communities. He further highlighted that the government is focused on making the party more inclusive.





Joint General-Secretary of the Party, Bhishma Raj Angdambe, noted that the Nepali Congress, which supports a democratic system that accepts religious freedom and tolerance, has been demonstrating its commitment by embracing the devotion, ideology, norms, and values of all communities.





NC central committee member Gyanendra Bahadur Karki reiterated that the contribution of the Muslim community to the democratic system and the country’s development is unforgettable. Extending best wishes on the occasion of New Year 2082, another NC central committee member Abdul Sattar expressed that the country’s development could be achieved through the unity of all groups and communities.





On the occasion, NC Lalitpur President Jitendra Kumar Shrestha, Central Chairperson of Nepal Muslim Association Atabul Mansoor, acting Chairperson of the Muslim Commission, and Mahamuddin Ali shared their views that religious unity, harmony, and tolerance are the identity of the Nepalis.

