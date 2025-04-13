No One Is Above Constitution: DPM Singh



Namobuddha: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development Prakash Man Singh has emphasized that no one is above the constitution. He stressed the importance for all citizens to operate within constitutional boundaries while speaking at the inauguration of a Madhurapati Health Post building in Namobuddha municipality-1, which he also declared a child-friendly ward.





According to National News Agency Nepal, DPM Singh stated that it is the responsibility of every individual to adhere to the constitution. He highlighted that civil rights have been protected since the establishment of democratic governance and noted that significant advancements have been achieved in health, education, and infrastructure following the federal restructuring of the country.





The event was attended by House of Representatives member Surya Man Dong, Bagmati Province Assembly member Kanchan Chandra Shrestha, Nepali Congress District President Tirtha Lama, District Coordination Committee Chief Dipak Kumar Gautam, along with other local leaders.

