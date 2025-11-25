Dr Swarnim Wagle Advocates for Unified Efforts in National Development



Tanahun: Vice President of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) Dr Swarnim Wagle has emphasized the necessity for mutual cooperation and coordination among political parties, civil society members, and stakeholders to drive the nation’s development.

According to National News Agency Nepal, Dr Wagle expressed these views during a religious function held in Vyas Municipality-1 in the Tanahun district. He highlighted the importance of developing a culture of mutual cooperation for development rather than solely relying on government funding. Dr Wagle stated, “Only the government cannot do everything. The political parties and the local community should unite for their region’s development.”

Dr Wagle also lauded the local community’s initiatives to transform the district into a religious tourist destination. He acknowledged their role in fostering regional development and promoting tourism.

Furthermore, Dr Wagle noted that the country has entered a new phase following the Gen-Z protests on September 8 and 9. He impl

ied that these recent events have set the stage for potential changes, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in navigating this new juncture.