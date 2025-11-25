Sept 8 and 9 Incidents to Undergo Impartial Investigation: Home Minister



Rupandehi: Minister for Home Affairs Om Prakash Aryal has announced that the government is examining the incidents of September 8 and 9 from a distinct perspective and that security agencies are actively engaged in this effort. Minister Aryal emphasized the need for all parties to support the security agencies to ensure an impartial investigation.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Aryal made these remarks while receiving a memorandum from members of the Gen Z Nepal group in Rupandehi. He assured the group that the investigation would be impartial, as stated by the Home Minister’s Secretariat.





During the meeting, representatives from Gen Z, including Suraj Pokharel, Rabi Shrestha, and Raju Shrestha, among others, urged the Home Minister to create an environment where people can move without fear.

