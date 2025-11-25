Government Committed to Combatting Digital Violence: Minister Kharel



Kathmandu: Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Jagadish Kharel, has stated the government’s dedication to tackling digital violence against women and girls, amidst the advancing development of technology. During the inauguration of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence 2025, the Minister emphasized the need for collective efforts to eliminate all forms of digital violence targeting women and girls.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Kharel highlighted the relevance of this year’s theme, ‘End digital violence against all women and girls’, asserting that digital space has become an integral part of daily life. While technology facilitates learning and activities, it poses significant risks and threats to many women and girls. The Minister pointed out that online harassment, cyber-stalking, unauthorized use of photos, hate speech, and trolling foster fear and intimidation.





The Minister reiterated that the Ministry’s priority extends beyond infrastructure development and service expansion, focusing on creating a safe, inclusive digital ecosystem that empowers every Nepali citizen. He stressed that until women feel secure online, digital progress remains incomplete and biased.





Minister Kharel noted the efforts of the National Cyber Security Center in raising public awareness on cyber security, and mentioned the establishment of an AI Centre as a testament to the government’s commitment to building a digital Nepal. He acknowledged that government efforts alone are insufficient to combat digital violence and promised robust legal and policy frameworks to address these issues.





The Minister announced plans to review cyber laws to ensure justice for survivors and accountability for perpetrators. As the government spokesperson, he revealed strategies to collaborate with the education sector to integrate digital literacy into curricula. Additionally, the government aims to encourage the private sector and innovators to develop secure platforms, while strengthening cooperation with local, national, and international bodies, including the United Nations and civil society, to enhance digital safety for women and girls.

