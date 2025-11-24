Prime Minister Karki Honors Blind Women’s T-20 World Cup Runners-Up Team



Baluwatar: Prime Minister Sushila Karki invited the blind women national cricket team members who finished runner-up in the recently concluded T-20 World Cup to Baluwatar to congratulate them for holding the heads of Nepal and the Nepalis high.





According to National News Agency Nepal, at the Prime Minister’s residence in Baluwatar earlier today, she congratulated them for creating history in the first blind women’s T-20 Cricket World Cup. Prime Minister Karki wished the blind women’s cricket team further progress in the days ahead. “This success has been achieved due to your hard work, collective spirit and determination,” she said. “Every player and official deserves this feat. Work hard to become the champions next time.”





Prime Minister Karki stated that the talent shown by the players on their own initiative was commendable and that further progress would be made if the government could invest in it. She also expressed the commitment to discuss with the concerned ministries and agencies about the support that can be provided by the government.





The Nepali team, led by captain Geeta Poudel and coached by Puran Singh Khatri, finished second in the first ever T20 Cricket World Cup held in Sri Lanka. The team lost to India in the finals by seven wickets.





On the occasion, the team members said that they were able to finish second after defeating teams from resource-rich countries and that they have the potential to become champions if they get the support of the government.

