NDRRMA Urges Caution to Avoid Increasing Incidents of Fire



Kathmandu: The National Disaster for Risk Reduction Management Authority (NDRRMA) has issued a warning to the public, urging caution to avert the rising incidents of fire-related disasters. Of the total 18 disaster-borne incidents reported across the country on November 8, 15 were attributed to fires.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the previous day also witnessed a high number of fire incidents, with 15 out of 19 disasters being fire-related. These fires inflicted significant damage to properties in Makawanpur, Chitwan, Kaski, and Kailali. Two individuals sustained injuries, and the estimated damage amounted to Rs 5.37 million.

NDRRMA highlighted that many of these fires were caused by carelessness, while others resulted from electrical short circuits. A lack of public awareness and negligence has led to regular occurrences of fires, causing extensive damage to life and property. Consequently, the authority is urging the public to exercise caution when handling flammable materials and lighting fi

res.

The authority emphasized that adopting simple precautions can protect physical assets that have been generated through great effort. They have called on everyone to remain vigilant and take necessary safety measures to prevent fire-related disasters.