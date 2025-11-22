General Convention’s Focus Solely on Leadership Selection: General Secretary Pokharel



Lalitpur: General Secretary of the CPN UML, Shankar Pokharel, announced that the upcoming general convention of the party will concentrate exclusively on leadership selection. He made this statement during his address at the first national gathering of the Nepal Construction Entrepreneurs’ Council held in Godawari, Lalitpur.

According to National News Agency RSS, Pokharel clarified that the recent second statute convention had thoroughly addressed policy and statute making, leaving no room for additional agendas in the forthcoming 11th general convention. He emphasized that policy formulation had already been achieved during the second statute convention in Godawari, with no objections raised. The party’s stance on various issues, including the Gen Z protest, has been discussed and perspectives have been established through the central committee meeting in Lalitpur. Consequently, he asserted that the party’s policies, processes, and perspectives require no further debate.

The UML’s general convention is sch

eduled from December 13 to 15. Pokharel stressed that a robust political force can only be cultivated through sound policies, programs, and capable leadership. He reiterated the UML’s commitment to state building in accordance with the constitution and rule of law. Despite current adversities, the party is progressing with a strategic organizational plan, he noted.

During the gathering, Council’s Chairman Balibhadra Rana urged the party leadership to consider the challenges faced by industrialists and entrepreneurs during the UML general convention.