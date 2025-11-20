Contact Us
Tractor Accident Claims Life in Chiuri


Jajarkot: One person has died in a road accident involving a tractor in Chiuri, Nalgad Municipality-1, Jajarkot. The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Karan BK of Chiuri, Nalgad Municipality-1, who was assistant to the driver of the tractor (Bhe. 2 Ta. 559). The tractor was heading towards Chisapani from Chiuri when the incident took place, police said. BK succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Nalgad Municipal Hospital.

According to National News Agency Nepal, further investigation into the accident is underway, while the reason behind the incident is not yet known, police reported.

