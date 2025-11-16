EC Sets March 2026 Date for House of Representatives Election



Kathmandu: The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the House of Representatives (HoR) election slated for March 5, 2026.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Election Commission disclosed the schedule following a meeting on Sunday. The details for both the first past the post (FPTP) electoral system and the proportional electoral system have been published on the EC’s web portal and in the Nepal Gazette.





As per the FPTP electoral system, nominations will occur from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Office of the Returning Officer on January 20, 2026, with the candidate list released from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on the same day. The final list of candidates will be announced from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on January 23, followed by the allocation of election symbols from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm that day.





According to the EC, the election programme for the proportional electoral system will start on December 6. Political parties aiming to participate must submit their applications between 10:00 am on December 7 and 4:00 pm on December 9. The closed list of candidates under this system must be submitted on December 28 and 29.





The final candidate list for the proportional electoral system will be released from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on February 3, 2026. Voting is scheduled to take place in the designated centers from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm on March 5.

