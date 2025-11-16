Country’s Political Stability Hinges on Parliament Reinstatement: UML Chair Oli



Kathmandu: CPN (UML) Chair KP Sharma Oli has expressed the view that the dissolved parliament should be reinstated to give political outlet to the country. Talking with a team of Press Chautari Nepal at his Gundu-based residence today, Chair Oli reiterated that the parliament, dissolved in what he described as “an unconstitutional and unauthorized way,” should be restored.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Oli expressed concern that dissolving the parliament in an unconstitutional manner might establish a detrimental precedent in the country’s political system. The UML Chairperson clarified that his party supports the restoration of parliament, believing that such a move would provide the nation with a necessary political outlet.





Oli, who is also a former Prime Minister, emphasized the importance of maintaining freedom within the journalism sector. During the meeting, Chairperson of Press Chautari Nepal, Ganesh Pandey, briefed Oli about the current media landscape and the heightened security concerns faced by journalists, as well as the activities undertaken by Press Chautari in response to these challenges.

