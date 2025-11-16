Contact Us
Draft of Election Code of Conduct Unveiled


Kathmandu: The Election Commission has made public a draft of the code of conduct for the upcoming election to the House of Representatives (HoR) scheduled for March 5.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the Commission is seeking recommendations and inputs from various stakeholders on the draft within a week. The draft was made available on the official website of the commission, inviting inputs on the preliminary version.



The Election Commission has initiated this step to ensure that the upcoming election is conducted in a free, fair, impartial, transparent, and cost-effective manner.



In a statement issued by the Election Commission’s spokesperson, Narayan Prasad Bhattarai, the commission has called upon political parties, government and non-government organizations, the general public, and other stakeholders to provide their feedback on the draft by November 23.

