Maldhunga-Beni Road to Close for Seven Hours Each Day Until December 6



Myagdi: Starting from November 17, the Maldhunga-Beni road, which is part of the Kaligandaki Corridor linking Myagdi and Mustang to the national highway, will be closed for seven hours daily for road upgrading works.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the decision to close the road from 10 am to 4 pm, effective from Monday to December 6, has been made in view of the ongoing blacktopping work. Badri Prasad Tiwari, Chief District Officer of Myagdi, stated that only ambulances, vehicles transporting patients, and those necessary for development and construction will be allowed, while other vehicles are advised to take alternative routes.





The 13 km section of road connecting Kushma Municipality-1 Maldhunga to Beni in Myagdi, passing through wards 8, 7, 4, and 3 of Jaljala Rural Municipality, is being upgraded to a two-lane road. During the closure, the route from Maldhunga, Baglung via Ratnechaur to Beni will be available for use.





The project, which has faced delays due to contractor issues and lack of action from the project side, has not yet been completed despite a contract signed in Chaitra 2077 BS for Rs 524.6 million. Originally initiated under the ‘Food for Work’ programme in 2048 BS, the Maldhunga-Beni road was opened in 2052 BS and asphalted in 2068 BS, but has recently deteriorated. This road serves residents of Myagdi and Mustang, as well as Jaljala Rural Municipality in Parbat, and is part of Nepal’s shortest route connecting China and India via the Kaligandaki Corridor.

