Home Minister Aryal Calls for Enhanced Security Measures for Nepal Premier League



Kathmandu: Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal on Sunday reviewed the security provisions and final preparations for the Second Edition of the Nepal Premier League (NPL), which is set to commence on Monday. Minister Aryal, along with Chief District Officer of Kathmandu Ishwar Raj Paudel, gathered information from the Chief of Kathmandu Police, Ramesh Thapa, regarding the security systems arranged for the event.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Aryal instructed officials to heighten security alertness to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure a stable security environment during the NPL. He emphasized the need for specific arrangements considering the cricket matches are scheduled during nighttime, directing security agencies to establish a robust security presence.

