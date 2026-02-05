Election Activities Intensify Across Makawanpur Ahead of HoR Polls



Makawanpur: As the date for voting in the House of Representatives (HoR) election draws nearer, election-related activities have gradually gained momentum in Makawanpur district. The election atmosphere has intensified from urban centers to rural areas, with political leaders and candidates from various parties-ranging from district to central levels-making active visits to voters’ doorsteps. The election fervor has gripped Hetauda and the rural municipalities of Bagamati, Bakaiya, Makawanpurgadhi, Manahari, Raksirang, and Kailash. Political parties are holding intra-party meetings and gatherings in both electoral constituencies to prepare election strategies.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Nepali Congress Makawanpur secretary Bhimsen Mahat stated that party representatives have been mobilized in all wards across the district. Major parties including the CPN (UML), Nepali Communist Party (NCP), Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), and Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), among others, are contesting the election. A total of 23 candidates are competing in Makawanpur constituency-1. Candidates include Dina Upadhyay (NC), Rameshwor Rana (CPN-UML), Bijay Gautam (NCP), Prakash Gautam (RSP), Deepak Bahadur Singh (RPP), Ten Prasad Upreti (Pragatisheel Loktantrik Party), and Bidya Shrestha of the Shram Sanskriti Party.





Similarly, candidates contesting from Makawanpur constituency-2 include Mahesh Kumar Bartaula, Buddha Lama (NC), Lawasher Bista (NCP), Prashant Upreti (RSP), Ram Bahadur Thokar (RPP), Santosh Bista (Pragatisheel Loktantrik Party), and Unish Lama of the Shram Sanskriti Party.

