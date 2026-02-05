Nepal Clinches Victory Over Canada in T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match



Chennai: Nepal defeated Canada by six wickets in the second warm-up match held today in the lead-up to the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2026. In the match held in Chennai, India, Canada chose to bat first after winning the toss and gathered 161 runs in 20 overs, losing 6 wickets. Nepal successfully chased the target of 162 runs in 18 overs, losing only four wickets in the process.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Nepal’s Ashif Sheikh was a standout performer, contributing 58 runs with six fours and three sixes in just 29 balls. In the bowling department, Sandeep Lamichhane and Kushal Bhurtel took two wickets each, while Sompal Kami and Nandan Yadav managed to take one wicket each. This victory follows Nepal’s win against the UAE by seven wickets in their first warm-up match. Nepal is scheduled to play its maiden match of the ICC T20 World Cup against England on February 8 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

