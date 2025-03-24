Federal Democratic Republic Grants Right to Hold Those in Power Accountable: President



Solukhumbu: President Ramchandra Paudel has stated that the federal democratic republic is the system Nepali citizens gained through great sacrifices, ensuring that they would no longer remain ruled but become sovereign citizens. This system, he emphasized, provides citizens the right to hold those in power accountable.





According to National News Agency Nepal, in his address at the inauguration ceremony of a newly constructed administrative building in Nechasalyan Rural Municipality, Solukhumbu, the President remarked, “Each citizen is sovereign in the federal democratic republic.”





He stressed that it is the collective responsibility of the government and political parties to make citizens feel that this system guarantees their future and destiny. “No absolutism or anarchy is acceptable for citizens. History bears witness to the fact that Nepali citizens have abhorred autocracy and anarchy, whether during the 104-year-old Rana regime, the 30-year-long Panchayat system, or under the monarchy. The federal democratic republic was not an easy gain, but the result of significant struggles, dedication, and sacrifices by the citizens,” he said.





Recalling his experiences trekking through the eastern hills during his tenure as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the President became emotional as he remembered his visit to a cave at Timburbote, weighed down by rain. Timburbote is the site where, in 2041 BS, the Panchayat government killed more than a dozen democratic fighters.





The President also underscored the importance of preventing the plight of the country’s youth and highlighted the need for citizen-centered policies, programmes, and budgets to ensure access to quality education, better healthcare, industrial development, job opportunities in villages, and income-generating activities.





Stating that the three-tier government is functioning to implement federalism, he argued this system has decentralized power from Singha Durbar to the villages. He urged local governments to be more proactive.





President Paudel further emphasized that the expansion of agriculture, water resources, tourism, infrastructure, and industry is the foundation of the country’s development. He expressed hope that the small and large hydropower projects under construction in the Solu and Dudhkosi rivers in the region will contribute to the nation’s economic development.





The Head of State also acknowledged the significant contribution of the Sagarmatha region to tourism development through expeditions and adventurous activities. He added that he is delighted to see that Mount Everest is now more accessible by road connectivity from the federal capital and the Madhesh. The President also recalled his role in initiating the construction of the Upper Sagarmatha Route.





The President highlighted the increased road connectivity from Dunai in Dolpa to eastern Nepal, which has liberated people from the need to trek for days while carrying daily essentials like salt. “Such transformations, made possible by democracy, should not be forgotten,” he concluded.

