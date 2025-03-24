Govt. Committed to Policy Reforms in Nepali Film Industry, Says Communications Minister



Kathmandu: Minister for Communications and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung has announced that the government is actively pursuing policy reforms to enhance the quality of Nepali films and boost their competitiveness on the international stage. This initiative aims to bring about significant improvements in the country’s film industry through strategic developments.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Gurung, while speaking at the closing session of the Eighth Nepal International Film Festival (NIFF), emphasized the government’s commitment to collaborating with the private sector. He highlighted efforts in infrastructure development and technological advancements as key areas of focus to support the growth of the film industry.





In the past six months, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has spearheaded several initiatives aimed at developing the film sector, as facilitated by the National Film Development Board. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to modernize and improve the industry’s framework.





Minister Gurung also revealed that the government is working on a new legislative framework by revising the Motion Picture (Production, Exhibition and Distribution) Act, 2026 BS. He expressed optimism that the updates to the Act would make the film industry more organized, transparent, and appealing to investors.

