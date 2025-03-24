All Three Stations of Kulekhani Hydropower Project Fully Operational



Makawanpur: All the three stations of the Makawanpur-based Kulekhani Hydropower Project have come into cooperation at their full capacity. As the Project said, they were operated at the full capacity with the commencement of the dry season. The Khulekhani I Station now generates 60 megawatts of electricity followed by 32 and 14 by the second and third respectively, the Kulekhani I Station Chief Taradatta Bhatta said. The Project is a run-off-river type.





According to National News Agency Nepal, currently, power generation occurs for 14 to 16 hours daily, but the project is capable of producing power 24 hours a day, depending on demand. During the first eight months of the current fiscal year (July 16, 2024 – March 13, 2025), Kulekhani I has generated 81,209 megawatt-hours of electricity, compared to just 34,388 megawatt-hours during the same period last year.

