100 Youths Equipped with Technical and Nature Guide Skills



Chitwan: As many as 100 youths from the users’ committee under the Chitwan National Park, Parsa National Park, and its Buffer Zone Management Committee have been trained in technical and nature guide skills. The training was conducted with the support of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in coordination with the Tarai Land Periphery Programme.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the purpose of the training, as stated by Prem Paudel, in-charge of the eastern region of the Tarai Land Periphery Programme, was to enhance employment opportunities and equip local youths with necessary skills to aid in biodiversity conservation efforts.





During the certificate distribution programme, WWF Nepal Chief Dr. Ghanashyam Gurung emphasized the importance of transferring skills to youths to foster a skill-based work environment. Conservation expert Ramprit Yadav underscored the necessity for consistent conservation of nature, while Prakash Dhungana, chair of the Chitwan National Park Buffer Zone Management Committee, encouraged youth involvement in nature conservation efforts.

