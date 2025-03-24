Women Play Essential Role in Achieving SDGs in WASH Sector: Water Supply Minister



Kathmandu: Minister for Water Supply, Pradeep Yadav, highlighted the critical role of women in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) sector. Speaking at an event organized by the Federation of Drinking Water and Sanitation Users Nepal (FEDWASUN), Minister Yadav addressed the challenges and opportunities in enhancing women’s leadership within drinking water and sanitation users’ organizations.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Yadav emphasized the importance of women’s involvement in drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene sectors, which are crucial for the health and prosperity of society. He noted that women primarily manage water, sanitation, and health security at the household level, making their participation in leadership roles vital.





Minister Yadav remarked on the current challenges faced by women in attaining leadership positions within consumer organizations. He stressed the need for increased participation of women from policymaking to implementation stages, acknowledging existing barriers.





The Minister reiterated the necessity of empowering women to achieve the SDGs related to drinking water and sanitation. He committed to implementing legal provisions ensuring women’s participation in consumer organizations, including mandatory representation and special quotas.





Minister Yadav proposed various measures such as capacity-building programs, financial assistance, and training initiatives to bolster women’s leadership skills. He also called for community involvement in sustainable water resource management, urging consumers to conserve water resources and adopt proper sanitation practices.





He commended FEDWASUN’s efforts in promoting women’s leadership and affirmed the government’s strong support and prioritization of these initiatives.

