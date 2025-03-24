Cabinet Forms Committees for Key Appointments in Transitional Justice and Central Bank



Kathmandu: The government has taken significant steps towards strengthening transitional justice mechanisms and central banking leadership by forming two key recommendation committees.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the cabinet meeting held on Monday established a recommendation committee for the appointment of the Chairperson and members of the Commission of Investigation on Enforced Disappeared Persons and Truth and Reconciliation Commission. This committee is led by former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Om Prakash Mishra. Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung, disclosed that the committee includes members such as the Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission or a designated representative, former Attorney General Khamma Bahadur Khati, Arjun Karki, and Stela Tamang. The formation of this committee followed discussions among top leaders from three major political parties, focusing on transitional justice issues. As per legal requirements, the government must establish a committee to propose office-bearers for the Commission of Investigation on Enforced Disappeared Persons and Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Recommendation

s for chairpersons and members of both commissions are expected within two months of the committee’s inception.





In addition, the cabinet meeting also established a committee under Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Bishnu Prasad Paudel, tasked with recommending a candidate for the position of Governor of the Nepal Rastra Bank. This committee includes former Governor Bijaya Nath Bhattarai and Economist Bishwo Poudel as members.





Furthermore, the cabinet has announced that a delegation led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will attend the sixth BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, from April 1-5. The delegation will also include Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, as informed by Minister Gurung.

