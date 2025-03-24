Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy Conditions Across the Country



Kathmandu: The weather today will remain partly cloudy to clear across the country today. This is due to the partial influence of westerly winds and local winds, says the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

According to National News Agency Nepal, this afternoon, the weather will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi, Bagmati, and Gandaki provinces, and partly cloudy to clear in the rest of the country. There is a possibility of light rain with thunder and lightning in one or two places in the hilly areas and light snowfall in one or two places in the high hilly and mountainous areas of Koshi Province.

Tonight, the weather will be partly cloudy to clear across the country.

In the next 24 hours, there is a possibility of light rain with thunder and lightning in one or two places in the hilly areas as well as light snowfall in one or two places in the high hilly and mountainous areas of Koshi Province.