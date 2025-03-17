Five Hydropower Projects Agree to Meet Local Demands in Raghuganga



Raghuganga: Five hydropower projects under construction in Raghuganga Rural Municipality have agreed to address demands from local residents as part of their corporate social responsibility initiatives.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the projects have committed in writing to meet various demands after facing significant pressure from the local community. The agreement was reached following discussions involving political parties, representatives of the people, and local residents, focusing on primary concerns such as the upgrading of dilapidated roads.





The projects involved in this agreement include the 40-MW Rahughat, 22.5-MW Borokhola ‘A’, 35.5-MW Rahughat Mangale, 21.3-MW Borokhola, and 48.5-MW Upper Rahughat hydropower projects. They have agreed to comply with a 33-point written demand, which highlights the necessity of developing infrastructure and improving local conditions as they proceed with their construction activities.

