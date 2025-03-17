65 Absconding Defendants Arrested in Banke in a Month



Kathmandu: Police have arrested 65 absconding defendants in the month of Falgun (13 February to 13 March) in Banke. The District Police Office has managed to apprehend these individuals, who have been at large for a long time after committing various types of crimes, and handed them over to the District Court, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) at the District Police Office, Deepak Patali.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the police have sentenced the absconding defendants to a collective total of 15 years, two months, and 18 days in jail, in addition to recovering a fine of Rs 435,055. The District Police Office further reported that the Nepalgunj Customs Office seized illegal customs goods valued at Rs 1,471,875 from Nepalgunj. This operation included a fine of Rs 48,000 after the seizure of four tippers and two tractors involved in the illegal extraction of river-based products.





Moreover, the District Police Office shared that 102 individuals have been arrested in connection with 131 cases registered in the district within the month. During this period, a total of 65 pending cases were settled. Police operations also led to the collection of Rs 2,911,500 in revenue, following actions against 3,614 vehicles as part of the traffic operation conducted in the district.

