HoR Passes Bill on Promotion of Good Governance and Delivery of Public Service



Kathmandu: Today’s meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) has passed the ‘Bill to amend some Nepal Acts relating to Promotion of Good Governance and Delivery of Public Service, 2081’ by a majority. On the occasion, Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung, on behalf of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, presented the proposal for the passage of the bill.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Communications Minister Gurung, responding to queries raised by lawmakers during the discussion on the bill, stated that the government introduced the bill to ensure good governance by delivering easy and accessible services to make the country’s public administration people-oriented, accountable, and transparent as per the general public’s wishes. He mentioned that issues not incorporated in the Act would be amended through regulations, directives, and procedures.





The Communications Minister expressed that the ministry was in the process of developing directives to ensure the reliability of the Citizen App and the security and privacy of data. The amendment was made to 12 Acts, including the Good Governance (Management and Operation) Act, 2064, Local Government Operations Act, 2074, and Health Insurance Act, 2074, through this bill.





Minister Gurung, on behalf of PM Oli, had presented a proposal for clause-wise discussions on the ‘Bill to amend some Nepal Acts relating to Promotion of Good Governance and Delivery of Public Service, 2081’ in today’s HoR meeting. The proposal was endorsed by a majority. A total of 25 amendment proposals on the bill were registered in the parliament. Of these, Sarita Bhusal withdrew her amendment proposal, while other amendment proposals were rejected by a majority.

