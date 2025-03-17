NGO Federation’s Declaration Handed Over to PM Oli



Baluwatar: The newly-elected leadership of the NGO Federation of Nepal has handed over a 21-point Declaration to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. This Declaration was passed by the 11th General Convention and the National Civil Society Conference.





According to National News Agency Nepal, a team led by Federation President Arjun Kumar Bhattarai submitted the document to the Prime Minister at his official residence in Baluwatar. The Declaration emphasizes the necessity of formulating policies and laws that are friendly to social organizations and includes a proposal for organizing the Nepal Development Conference, among other initiatives.





During the event, Prime Minister Oli congratulated the Federation’s new leadership and expressed his best wishes for their success in social transformation and development activities. The NGO Federation’s general convention, which took place in Kathmandu from March 9 to 11, resulted in the election of a 51-member working committee with Bhattarai serving as the President.

