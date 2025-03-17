Contact Us
Govt. Appoints Thapa as Chief of Nepal Police


Kathmandu: A meeting of the Council of Ministers has decided to appoint Deepak Thapa as the Chief of Nepal Police. A cabinet meeting held at the official residence of the Prime Minister in Baluwatar this evening decided to promote Thapa from the post of Additional Inspector General to Inspector General, shared Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the meeting also took the decision to appoint Dinesh Bhatta to the post of Executive Director of National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

