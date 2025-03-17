Home Minister Proposes Legal Framework for Former VIPs’ State Facilities



Kathmandu: Home Affairs Minister Ramesh Lekhak has advocated for the establishment of a legal framework to determine the provision of State facilities to former VIPs. In a response to lawmakers during a meeting of the House of Representatives, the minister emphasized the absence of a current law that addresses this issue and noted that the government is working towards formulating such laws. This initiative follows recommendations from the court, Office of the Auditor General, and parliamentary committees.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Home Minister assured that implementing these facilities would not place an additional financial burden on the State. He highlighted the government’s commitment to avoiding unnecessary economic strain while respecting citizens’ sentiments regarding the proposed draft bill. The minister stressed that public taxes should be utilized lawfully.





In addressing questions about the Pathibhara cable car construction project, Minister Lekhak expressed the government’s expectation that all parties involved would engage responsibly to resolve disputes through peaceful dialogue. He reassured that social, religious, and cultural concerns of the aggrieved parties and local residents would be addressed. Currently, the area is under the watch of a security force exercising high levels of patience.





The Minister also outlined the Ministry’s priorities, which include disaster management, preparedness for potential fire incidents, thorough investigation of crimes across the country, reduction of road accidents, and ensuring compensation for affected individuals. Efforts to control cross-border crime between Nepal and India, ensure the safety of citizens along the border, and facilitate smooth movement of people are ongoing, with intensified border surveillance and plans to establish additional border outposts.





Minister Lekhak stated that zero tolerance measures against smuggling have been adopted, and emphasized that inhumane treatment at the Drug Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre is unacceptable. He also noted the need for increased security personnel in Dailekh and mentioned that investigations are underway regarding issues in Siraha, Rautahat, and other districts.





The government is committed to preventing untoward incidents at the Child Correction Home sustainably, and aims to ensure peace and security by maximizing the use of available resources, as conveyed by the Minister.

