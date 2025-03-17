Prachanda Advocates for Reform in Nepal’s Electoral System and Governance



Kathmandu: CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has called for changing Nepal’s electoral system and form of governance to further strengthen the republic. Releasing a book on historic Nepal Mandal written by the Federal Council Chairman of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) on Monday in Kathmandu, the former Prime Minister emphasized the need for a complete proportional electoral system and a directly-elected executive presidential system to ensure political stability and good governance.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Prachanda argued that the current method of appointing ministers from among lawmakers has led to malpractice and institutionalized corruption. He highlighted that recent incidents demonstrated the necessity for reformation, suggesting that issues would persist until governance and electoral systems were aligned with the federal democratic republic.





During the event, Prachanda also noted the importance of recognizing Nepal Sambat as the national calendar and using Nepal Bhasa as the official language to advance the identity of the Newa: community. He mentioned that his party does not intend to join the current government, but they are willing to provide ideas to address national challenges if a crisis occurs.





The book’s author, Shrestha, expressed that the reinstatement of the monarchy, which was abolished after a decade-long armed struggle and people’s movement, is unlikely as it is now part of history. Shrestha stressed the need to revise the federal democratic republic to further empower the people.





Chancellor of Nepal Bhasa Academy, Malla K Sundar, stated that the Newari community has never supported the monarchy, as it undermined their identity. The 288-page book discusses the establishment of a federal democratic republic, identity-based federalism, restructuring of state organs, and fiscal federalism, among other topics.

