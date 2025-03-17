NC President Deuba Highlights Achievements Post-Loktantra Era



Kathmandu: Nepali Congress President and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba emphasized the significant progress made for the nation’s prosperity since the transition to ‘loktantra’ or full-fledged democracy. He made these remarks while receiving a copy of the ‘RSS Photo Book: 16 Years of the Republic’ published by Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS).





According to National News Agency Nepal, President Deuba stressed the importance of countering the negative narrative that suggests no development has occurred. He highlighted the need to inform the public about the progress and development activities executed in the country. President Deuba noted that publications like the RSS Photo Book play a crucial role in spreading awareness about these achievements.





While acknowledging that more work is needed to meet public expectations, President Deuba called for unity and collective effort to continue the development process. He expressed interest in the operations of RSS and acknowledged its effective functioning in recent times.





RSS Executive Chairman Dharmendra Jha provided President Deuba with insights about the RSS Photo Book. The book was formally handed over by RSS Executive Chairman Jha, General Manager Siddharaj Rai, Administration Chief Sheetal Prasad Mahato, and Senior Reporter Bhishma Raj Ojha.

