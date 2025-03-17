Forest Fires Enter Settlements: Houses, School Destroyed in Bhojpur, Khotang



Bhojpur: Eight houses and eight cowsheds were destroyed at Bhojpur Municipality-12 in Bhojpur district after a forest fire entered the settlement.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the fire occurred at Iname community forest and entered the human settlement, as stated by Chief of the District Police Office, Yubraj Timilsina. The affected properties include the cowshed of Sambhu Chapagain, house and cowshed of Sobhit Banset, house of Goma Darji, house and cowshed of Ram Bahadur Karki, cowshed of Gopi Krishna Dhamala, house and cowshed of Rudra Prasad Dhakal, house of Shekhar Dhamala, cowshed of Tirtha Prasad Subedi, house of Chandra Prasad Subedi, house and cowshed of Ram Bahadur Dhakal, and cowshed of Govinda Chapagain, all of which were turned into ashes.





The fire’s damage was exacerbated by strong winds, making it difficult to extinguish. Locals, security personnel, and fire engines are actively working to control the blaze.





In a similar incident, more than five houses were gutted at Ramprasad Rai Rural Municipality-4 in the district. Meanwhile, in Khotang, five houses were destroyed at Halesi Tuwachung Municipality-2. The affected houses belonged to Adame Rai, Nagendra Rai, Hirasher Rai, Pirti Bahadur Rai, Rana Bahadur Rai, Abindra Rai, and Hiradhan Rai. The fire originated from the Balchhikhola community forest and spread into the settlement.





Authorities are still assessing the overall losses caused by the fires, as confirmed by police. Additionally, Balkanya Basic School also suffered damages. Efforts are ongoing to manage the forest fire and prevent further encroachment into settlements, as mentioned by ward chairperson Devendra Rai.

