Preparation for SEE Completes Nationwide



Kathmandu: The National Examinations Board, Office of the Controller of Examinations has completed all preparation for the Secondary Education Examination.

According to National News Agency Nepal, Controller of Examinations at the Office of the Controller of Examinations, Grade 10 Nandalal Paudel, shared that all preparations have been completed for the SEE examination kicking off simultaneously across the country from March 20.

All necessary materials, including question papers, symbol numbers, and answer sheets, have reached every district for the examination, according to the Board. Examination Controller Paudel stated, “A total of 464,785 students had appeared in the SEE examination last year (2080). The number of students in this year’s examination has increased by 49,286 to 514,071. The office has set up 2,079 examination centers across the country for this year’s SEE examination.”

There will be one assistant superintendent in an examination center with up to 150 students, while one invigilator equiv

alent to 20 students will be deployed in the examination. This time, three out-of-school centers, including child improvement centers and prisons, have been determined for the SEE.

Paudel further mentioned that arrangements have been made to give the examination to the students from two jails in Kathmandu and Dailekh and a child care home in Bhaktapur. This year, the SEE is scheduled to begin on March 20 and conclude on April 1. The exam will be held from 8 am to 11 am, the office of the examination controller informed.