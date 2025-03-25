Forest Minister Highlights Collaboration for Mitigating Carbon Emission



Berlin: Minister for Forest and Environment Ain Bahadur Shahi Thakuri highlighted the need for collaboration among all the nations across the globe for mitigating carbon emissions. Addressing the Petersburg Climate Dialogue in Berlin, Germany, he urged governments to give priority to issues such as balancing global warming and accelerating the mobilization of climate finance, according to his secretariat.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Shahi drew the attention of the world community to the fact that Nepal has been most affected by climate change opportunities despite emitting negligible carbon emissions. On the occasion, he informed about the ‘Sagarmatha Sambad’ being organized by Nepal in Kathmandu from May 16 to 18.





For the past 14 years, the German government has organized the Petersburg Climate Dialogue to promote the importance of multilateral roles and international cooperation on climate change. In the 15th edition of the dialogue, the countries with a special role in the climate talks were invited. Nepali Ambassador to Germany Shail Rupakheti and climate expert Manjeet Dhakal are also present on the occasion.

