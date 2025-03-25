Online System Enhances Judicial Efficiency in Nepal



Kathmandu: An online system has been launched to make the justice system more simple and convenient. The online system, which is used to send notices about hearings assigned to the offices of the Chief Attorney in all seven provinces by the Supreme Court and to take action on special nature complaints by District Courts, was launched today.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut emphasized the need for reform in the justice system through technological advancements. “The justice system will be reliable, trustworthy, and transparent once the online system is launched. It will also help remove irregularities and aberrations,” he stated. Chief Justice Raut further added that digitalization in the justice system is necessary.





The Supreme Court has prioritized the use of information technology to make judicial services easy, smooth, and effective, aiming to develop the court as a paperless institution.

