NEA Newly-Appointed Executive Director Shakya Takes Oath of Office



Kathmandu: Newly-appointed Executive Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), Hitendra Man Shakya, has taken the oath of office. Minister for Energy, Water Resource and Irrigation Deepak Khadka administered the oath to Shakya at the ministry today.





According to National News Agency Nepal, a meeting of the Council of Ministers held on Monday appointed Shakya to the position for a tenure of four years. His appointment was made in accordance with Clause 27(1) of the Nepal Electricity Authority Act, 2041 BS.





During the occasion, Energy Minister Khadka instructed the relevant authorities to immediately initiate the process of recovering dues owed to the NEA by industrialists and to address the issue of power outages. Newly-appointed Executive Director Shakya expressed his commitment to elevating the NEA with a sense of determination.

