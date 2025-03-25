Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Pande Elected Chair of Press Chautari Nepal


Kathmandu: The 10th national convention of the Press Chautari Nepal has elected a new 99-member working committee led by Ganesh Pande as the chairman.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the outgoing chairman, Ganesh Basnet, announced the unopposed election of Chetan Adhikari as vice chairman and Kripa Bhandari as vice chairwoman. Hira Man Lama was elected as the general secretary, with Hari Ballav Nepal taking the position of deputy general secretary. The secretarial team includes Bikram Luitel, Pradip Acharya, Naresh Bhandari, and Bishnu Taruke.

The convention also saw unopposed elections for the coordinators of the account commission, discipline commission, policy and training commission, and election commission. Leader Bharat Khadka confirmed that a total of 923 representatives attended the convention.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.