Pande Elected Chair of Press Chautari Nepal



Kathmandu: The 10th national convention of the Press Chautari Nepal has elected a new 99-member working committee led by Ganesh Pande as the chairman.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the outgoing chairman, Ganesh Basnet, announced the unopposed election of Chetan Adhikari as vice chairman and Kripa Bhandari as vice chairwoman. Hira Man Lama was elected as the general secretary, with Hari Ballav Nepal taking the position of deputy general secretary. The secretarial team includes Bikram Luitel, Pradip Acharya, Naresh Bhandari, and Bishnu Taruke.

The convention also saw unopposed elections for the coordinators of the account commission, discipline commission, policy and training commission, and election commission. Leader Bharat Khadka confirmed that a total of 923 representatives attended the convention.