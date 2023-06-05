General

At least four people were killed and another was injured in a road accident on the Naogaon-Rajshahi road in the area adjacent to Chakgouri Hat Bazar under Mohadevpur upazila of the district this afternoon.

The deceased were identified as CNG driver Pappu, 45, resident of Chakpathuria village of Naogaon district town, Nazmul, 21, son of Salam, resident of Khokshabari village under Sadar upazila, and Tanveer,42, son of Jobbar Chowdhury, resident of Satikabari village of Sirajganj district. The identity of the other could not be known immediately.

The accident occurred when a Rajshahi-bound truck from Naogaon collided head-on with a CNG-run auto rickshaw coming from opposite direction around 1.30 pm, leaving three passengers and driver of the auto rickshaw dead on the spot and another one injured, officer-in-charge (OC) of Mohadevpur Police Station Md Mozaffar Hossain said.

Police and fire service personnel recovered the bodies from the spot and sent to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for post-mortem, he said.

The injured was admitted to Naogaon Sadar Hospital.

Police seized the truck from the spot. A case was filed in the connection, the OC added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha