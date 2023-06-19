General

An agreement has been reached between the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) and the Civil Aviation Authority of France with the aim of enhancing the air safety system of Nepal.

A four-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) for technical and human resource management and development was signed today in Paris, the capital of France, between the aviation regulatory bodies of the two countries.

The MoU was signed by Director General of CAAN Pradeep Adhikari and Damien Caze on behalf of the French civil aviation authority, according to CAAN. As per the agreement, work will be done to improve quality of air safety including technical capacity building and training.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal