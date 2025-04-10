Germany’s Charge d’ Affaires Engages in Energy Cooperation Talks with Nepal’s Energy Minister



Kathmandu: Charg© d’ Affaires at the Embassy of Germany in Kathmandu, Benjamin Seidel, paid a courtesy call on Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Dipak Khadka at his office in Singha Durbar today. Various issues related to further promoting cooperation in Nepal’s energy and irrigation sectors were discussed during the meeting.





According to National News Agency Nepal, discussions were held on how to move forward on making Germany’s assistance to Nepal more effective. On the occasion, Energy Minister Khadka thanked the German government for its support to Nepal’s hydropower sector and in the field of alternative and renewable energy.





Stating that Nepal has set a target of generating 28,500 MW of electricity by 2035, he urged the German government to invest in Nepal’s hydropower projects to achieve the target. During the meeting, Charge d’ Affaires Seidel said Germany has been consistently supporting and assisting Nepal’s energy sector. He said that this support and cooperation would continue in the days to come.

