Infant Dies After Being Struck by Lightning, Mother Injured



Kundi: A nine-month-old baby girl has died after being struck by lightning in Kundi of Budhiganga Municipality-1. The tragic incident occurred when the infant was with her mother, resulting in the child’s immediate death on the spot.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the daughter of Viru Sarki of Tallo Kudi, Budhiganga-1, succumbed to the lightning strike, as confirmed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Dilip Kumar Giri of the District Police Office. The infant’s mother, 28-year-old Sanjita Sarki, has sustained injuries due to the lightning strike.





Sanjita is currently receiving medical treatment at the District Hospital. Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

