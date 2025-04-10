Bridge Linking Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces Constructed



Tanahu: A motorable bridge has been constructed over the Kaligandaki River at Ghiring rural municipality-1 in the Tanahu district, connecting Gandaki Province with Lumbini Province.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Chairman of the Bridge Construction Users’ Committee, Bishnu Bhakta Sigdel, stated that although the bridge has not been formally inaugurated, vehicles have begun to operate on it. The concrete bridge links Puttar in Ghiring Rural Municipality-1 of Tanahu in Gandaki Province with Syauli Bazaar in Rampur Municipality-1 of Palpa in Lumbini Province.





United Builders was awarded the contract for the bridge’s construction, which spans 210 meters and features double lanes. The project was completed with an investment of Rs 270 million. Prior to the bridge’s construction, residents of Puttar and Syauli had to endure long journeys through Nisdi rural municipality of Palpa. The new bridge significantly reduces and simplifies travel time for these communities.

