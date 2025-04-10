Minister Bhattarai Advocates for Institutionalizing Research-Based Policymaking



Kathmandu: Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Bidya Devi Bhattarai, has emphasized the necessity of institutionalizing research-based policymaking to achieve quality change and development. She shared this perspective while inaugurating the 11th summit of the Nepal Health Research Council and health and population scientists in the federal capital.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Bhattarai highlighted that sustainable development can be accelerated through scientific evidence and fact-based decisions. She underscored that study and research serve as the foundation and guide for policymaking. The minister expressed concerns over the political influences affecting policy and decision-making in Nepal, particularly stressing the need for research-based policies in the health and education sectors.





She further stated that it is the government’s responsibility to enhance investment in health research to strengthen and make the health sector more effective. Minister Bhattarai acknowledged the Nepal Health Research Council’s role in preparing evidence-based policymaking in health and building the capacity of researchers.





On the occasion, Prof Dr. Shivaraj Adhikari noted the importance of prioritizing health research for the development of the health sector. Additionally, Secretary at the Health Ministry, Dr. Bikash Devkota, mentioned that conducting an organization and management survey could streamline the management of health workers.





The event is attended by more than 100 international experts from countries including Nepal, India, China, Switzerland, Germany, and the US. The summit aims to facilitate thorough discussions on issues related to health and population.

